Sapholda Hockey League cracker rained-off

The women’s league leaders Police (9 points), having played a game more, headed into the week four tie boasting a three-point lead over rivals GRA in the standings.

A heavy downpour denied spectators the opportunity to witness a top of the table Sapholda Hockey League clash between Police and Ghana Revenue Authority on Saturday at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium.

However, spectators and players of both teams were forced to scramble for cover as the rains came tumbling down with only a few minutes left for the potential title deciding game to start.

The Treasurer of the Greater Accra Hockey League told the Graphic that the tie will be honoured on Thursday, May 25 at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium.

Reformers had pipped Extinguishers 2-1 in an earlier women’s division clash on Friday.

The only tie in the men’s league saw Trustees open a four-point lead at the top of the standings after walloping Ark Men 8-0.

It was Trustees third consecutive victory after an opening day loss at the start of the season.

NDK Financiers defeated Multistix 3-2 to move three points clear in the Master’s League standings while Sapholda inched into second place after thrashing Citizens International 5-2.





