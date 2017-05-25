Samini Not Performing At Alliance Francaise-AU Day Event

Reggae/dancehall artiste Samini Dagaati has denied reports that he will be performing at the Alliance Française AU Day event.

According to the artiste, he has not been contacted by any advertising firm to perform at the said event, so his fans should disregard such reports as it is fake.

The “Iskoki” hit maker and his management have also threatened to take legal action against the said firm for misinforming the public.

“Samini Won’t Perform at Alliance Francais AU Day Event Tomorrow; contrary to reports that Samini had been contracted by Imajin Advertising to perform at the publicized AU Day Event at Alliance Francais” he said.

Read the full statement below: