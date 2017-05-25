Ping-Pong League: Immigration to sacrifice Team Baboo

After being brought down to earth by Tesano Spinners in a top-of-the-table encounter last Saturday, the Immigration lads, made of top national seeds, have quickly come to the realisation that this season could be arduous.

Defending champions, Immigration Service will seek to return to winning ways on Saturday as they come up against struggling Team Baboo in a week four clash of the ongoing national table tennis league at the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Team Immigration, comprising Derek Abrefa, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Commey, suffered embarrassing defeat at the hands of Nigerian imports, Rilwan Akambi, who beat Emmanuel Commey 3-0 last Saturday, and Ahmed Bello who thrashed Felix Lartey 3-1.

But against a weaker Team, Baboo side, Immigration are expected to clinch victory.

Table Toppers, Tesano Spinners, will come face to face with Coach Anang-Whyte’s Koforidua Eastern Loopers, who are currently 14th on the 17 team log.

Bello and Akambi are expected to replicate their wonderful display against Immigration to put paid to any stubbornness from Loopers.

Nonetheless, the team trained by veteran Coach Whyte are expected to play their hearts out and win to move up to the top bracket.

In other round one matches, Army will play Otumfuo Stars, Team Coach Addo will meet Navy, Police clash with Western and Synergy engage Kings Royal Academy.

The rest of the round one matches will witness Ashaiman Club against Fire, [email protected] against Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) while Madina Stars get a bye.

In round two matches, Immigration meet Otumfuo Stars, Team Baboo drew a bye, Army will meet Loopers, Madina Club face off with Navy and Spinners play Fire.

The rest of the matches are Synergy versus GRA, Police against Emefs and Team Coach Addo meets Kings Royal Academy.

In the ladies’ division, Otumfuo Stars drew a bye, Spinners will meet Madina Club, Emefs against Navy and Coach Addo against Western.

The other matches will see Army versus Police and GRA against Immigration.

The second round of matches will witness Spinners against Navy, Emefs versus Western Club, while Madina Stars have drawn a bye.

In other matches, Coach Addo will play Immigration, Army versus GRA and Otumfuo Stars encounter Police.



