Osu, Gbese chiefs support Marine Drive project

The Chiefs and elders of the Osu and Gbese Traditional areas have confirmed that they have given their consent and blessing to government for the commencement of the Marine Drive investment project.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, said the attention of the chiefs and elders has been drawn to negative reportage and comments about the marine drive project and as such, they had set out to set the records straight.

He added that the people of Osu and Gbese are happy with the arrangement reached with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture have put in place and are fully in support for the project to be executed.

“There have been series of meetings between the previous minister, the current Minister and the technical officers on one hand and the Chiefs and Elders of both Osu and Gbese Stools with representatives of both Stools serving on the Technical Committees of the project,” he said.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI said the Osu and Gbese Stools are committed to the project because of the immense benefits associated with the implementation of the project.

“The project will lead to the creation of jobs during construction and operation of facilities such as hotels, cultural villages, amphitheatre, restaurants among others. Indigenes will also be trained to work in the tourism and arts and culture scene among others,” he added.

He advised that any concerns with regards to the project must be channelled through both the Osu and Traditional Councils for redress.

The Marine Drive Investment Project covers an area of 248 acres, stretching from the Osu Christiansborg Castle to the Centre for National Culture (Arts Centre).

It is a public-private partnership (PPP) and expected to transform the beach area into a tourism enclave to create jobs for the youth, especially those within the catchment area, and increase economic growth.



