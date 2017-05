Silky voiced Ghana based Nigerian singer, AZ’D updates our playlist with ‘Facetime’ featuring, K. Brule.

Titled after the famous iPhone chat app, ‘Facetime’, AZ’D expresses the affection the lady has for him and what he expects from her. Going on to talk much about her, the artist talks about what she has to offer her both in cash and kind.

Produced by Syn-X, the love song is surely one to catch up and he comes with K. Brule to send the message across.

Download, listen, be sociable and share.