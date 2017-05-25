MP supports BECE students

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, has advised students to take their academic work seriously and avoid examination malpractices.

According to him, there had been reports of some students even at the basic level engaging in examination malpractices to which the MP noted that “students who fail to study and do not add value to their future mostly engage in these activities.’’

Speaking at a ceremony during which he presented 2,500 mathematical sets to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE ) candidates last Tuesday in Accra, Mr Nartey reminded students that cheating during examination was not a good practice. He, therefore, encouraged teachers to offer their best by guiding students to desist from such acts.

Collaboration

Mr Nartey also urged parents to collaborate with teachers and head teachers to offer total protection and guidance and provide the right teaching environment for their children to become responsible citizens and contribute positively to national development.

He advised parents to invest in their children’s education, since it was a valuable legacy that they could leave for them. “The best legacy you can leave for your children is to invest in their education, “he said.

Aside from the mathematical sets, he presented an undisclosed sum to teachers and head teachers in all the four circuits as a way of motivating them.

He further promised to contribute his quota to improve upon education in the constituency. “I will do anything possible within my means to support public and private schools in the constituency,” he said.

For his part, the Circuit Supervisor for Latebiokorshie, Mr Martin Apima, said the final year BECE candidates had been counselled on examination malpractices and their implications. He opined that the provision of the mathematical sets by the MP would go a long way to reduce the rate at which students communicated in the examination halls. “The provision of mathematical sets is a way of preventing examination malpractice as these students would not have to borrow from their mates,” he said.

Measures put in place

Mr Apima said a lot of measures had been put in place to prevent examination malpractices during the BECE and that the invigilators would not assist candidates during the exam.

“I am confident that this year’s BECE will be better because of the efforts we have put in place to ensure that these candidates excel,” he said.

The Headmistress of Kaneshie West Basic School, Madam Emelia Ohemeng, expressed the hope that the students would excel in the BECE because they had been provided with adequate teaching and counselling by dedicated teachers.

She commended the MP for his contribution and concern to the educational needs of the circuit and gave an assurance that they would also contribute their quota to impart knowledge to the children.



