More Shake Up In Ghana Immigration Service

Thirty-one middle-level management officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been reassigned from their duty posts across the country.

This is the second major shake-up under the watch of new Comptroller of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, who took office in March this year.

The officers affected are of Superintendent, Chief Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent ranks.

Earlier this month, 45 senior officers were transferred including the Head of Public Affairs at the Immigration Service Francis Palmdetti.

It includes two Deputy Commissioners of Immigration (DCOI), two Assistant Commissioners of Immigration (ACi), 18 Chief Superintendents of Immigration (C/SUPT.), eight Superintendents of Immigration (SUPT.), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Immigration (DSI) and four Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (ASI).

A letter dated May 17, 2017, and signed by Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, said the transfers take immediate effect.

According to the letter, DCOI Prosper Price Delali Asima has been transferred from Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Sekondi in the Western Region as the Officer in Charge (OIC) While DCOI Eric Affari at Sekondi heads to KIA as OIC.

In addition, ACI Isaac Luortey, the Commander in Tamale in the Northern Region has been transferred to Headquarters in Accra. He will be replaced by an officer from Headquarters Chief Superintendent Noah Ahomka Yeboah as Acting Regional Commander.

According to Mr. Takyi Asuah, the shake up is aimed at injecting more efficiency and effectiveness into the ranks of the service.

Ordinarily, officers are supposed to be transfered every four to five years.

But most of the officers being moved currently have stayed at their duty posts for six to seven years without being transferred.

The move is also to ensure that those who have served in deprived areas like Shia, Hamile and Axim be given the opportunity to operate at more exciting duty posts like the Kotoka International Airport, Aflao, Headquarters and Tema.

The move will also allow those who have served in cities to experience service in deprived areas.

In the latest shake-up, six officers are being moved from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to other parts of the country whilst seven others are being moved from the Aflao border post.