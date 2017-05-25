McDan Group supports MTN-SWAG Awards. Realhaul on board as service provider

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has urged members of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana not to relent in their constructive criticisms of happenings in the sector.

According to Dr McKorley, such criticisms were the only way by which the fortunes of Ghanaian sports would be improved.

Dr McKorley made this known yesterday when he donated GH¢10, 000 towards the organisation of the 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards Night which comes off on Saturday at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

He said: “We have some great people within the Sports Writers Association of Ghana and it is my utmost desire to support them, so far as they are doing the right things.”

“My interest in them is that I can see in recent days they have really criticised some of the sporting associations who were not doing their jobs well.

“I say kudos to them, they should continue putting the pressure on them so that they do the right things because we cannot waste our money and we cannot only continue pushing our money into only football, we have to help the other sports,” the tennis financier said.

The president of SWAG Mr Kwabena Yeboah, lauded Dr Mckorley for his public spiritedness as well as his contributions to the development of Tennis in Ghana.

He also disclosed that Dr McKorley will be presented with a special award on Saturday during the awards.

Meanwhile, Realhaul, a contract haulage, transportation, storage, logistics and mail services company in Ghana, has also come on as a service provider for the awards ceremony.



