Local Black Stars host Benin today

The local-based Black Stars will face their Beninois counterparts in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The match will mark Coach Kwasi Appiah’s first international assignment following his re-appointment as the head coach of both the main Black Stars and the local Black Stars.

The home-based team players have been in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram since last week, and today’s international friendly with Benin forms part of the team’s preparations for upcoming assignments.

The local Black Stars are gearing up for the WAFU internationl tournament to be hosted by Ghana, as well as the qualifiers for next year’s CAF CHAN tournament.





