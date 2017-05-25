Kunbuor, Atuguba, Oppong Fosu For Maiden Revolutionary Lecture Series

The office of former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings is informing the general public of the institution of the Annual Revolutionary Lecture Series aimed at promotion good governance and enhancing contemporary democracy.The maiden event is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Conference Hall, off the Independence Avenue at Ridge in Accra.

The theme for the lecture is “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability, and Truth in Contemporary Governance.”

Speakers for the occasion are Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, a former Minister and past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Akwasi Oppong Fosu, a Governance and Public Policy Analyst, former Minister of State and past Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, Dr. Raymond Atuguba, senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana and renowned Nigerian actor and producer, Pete Edochie.

The event is open to all members of the public and will commence at 2pm.

Media enquiries should be directed to Mr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor (0268110002) and Dr. Kwesi Djokoto (0206300723).