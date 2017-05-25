Kofi Bucknor’s death is a shock

While the West was contending with the death of veteran actor, Sir Roger Charles Moore popularly known for his James Bond character on Tuesday, May 23, Ghanaians were doing same dealing with the demise of actor, Charles Kofi Bucknor on the same day.

Mr Kofi Bucknor, popular for his role as Quincy Arthur Bosomfield in Kwaw Ansah’s Heritage Africa movie died at the of 64 at 37 Military Hospital where he had been on admission since last year.

And since his death three days ago, many tributes have poured in for the man who is touted greatly for his contribution to the theatre and movie productions.

Although many knew he has not been well for some time, most of the actors who spoke with Graphic Showbiz expressed their shock at the death of the fine actor who was also a former Director of TV at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

According to actress Akorfa Edjeani who last worked with the deceased on Shirley Frimpong Manso’s Shampagne, she said even though she heard he had not been well, she was shocked by the news of his death.

She said his death is a blow to the industry. “He was a gem to the industry and I send my condolences to the family for their loss.”

“It’s been great knowing him. He played the lead character of my movie, Silver Rain and the movie did very well. It’s quite unfortunate we had to lose him at this time. I just didn’t admire him only for his acting prowess but for his academic credentials too,” were the words of Juliet Asante, filmmaker and actress.

As a young boy, arts enthusiast, PaJohn Dadson had admired Kofi Bucknor who was a close friend to his elder brother, Kojo Dadson. He inspired him(PaJohn) to develop his love for the arts.

“He always reiterated how much I will be a good storyteller. He made me love the arts so much that I had to abandon my desire to become a pilot and follow a path in the arts and public relations.

“I really remember his influence each time I’m complimented on a good piece I had written. He was such a gentleman. He was very Fanti like that. What a loss,” Pa John paid his tribute.

Actor David Dontoh added that “Kofi Bucknor is one of our seniors who many of us looked up to and learnt a lot from. I personally admired him and it’s unfortunate we had to lose such a great actor at this time. He should rest in peace.”

Other actors took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the Run Baby run actor. Ama K Abebrese tweeted, “We have lost a veteran actor and wonderful talent. RIP Kofi Bucknor” while Ivan Quashigah of Farm House Productions also posted on his official Facebook page. “We are sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Kofi Bucknor. Our condolences to his family and all loved ones”.

Regarded as one of Ghana’s most seasoned actors, Kofi Bucknor, born in Cape Coast in 1953 featured in many movies which included Heritage Africa, Run Baby Run, Elmina, Double Silver Rain, Chronicles of Odumkrom: The Headmaster, African Timber, Never Say Never and No Time To Die.



