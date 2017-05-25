Joy FM’s Kizalsa to get Accra dancing on Friday

Few years ago, Salsa, an original Carribbean dance became a popular form of social dance in Ghana. Well now, there is a new fad in town, Kizomba.

Kizomba is a popular genre of dance originated from Angola. Unlike Salsa, kizomba music is characterized by a slower and usually very romantic rhythm.

For lovers of this dance and new comers, Lexis Bill, host of Drive on Time on Joy FM, will organise a special celebration this Friday, May 26 dubbed Kizalsa – Evening of Dance.

Don’t be confused, Kizalsa is simply a fusion of the names of the two dance forms, Kizomba and Salsa.

All roads will lead to the Alisa Hotel in Accra. The night will bring together lovers of the romantic and exciting dance forms Kizomba and Salsa.

If you don’t know how to dance, don’t worry, you are not out of the fan. Just get to the Alisa Hotel because no ticket is needed. All you need is a dancing shoe.

DJ Black and Andy Dosty will be behind the turn tables to provide Kizomba and Salsa songs. They will host a special jam for patrons after the Kizalsa event.

Commenting on the event, DJ Black said Kizalsa will be “a night full of gyrating waists clanked together, a night where people will come close together to learn the Kizalsa dance.”

Patrons, Andy Dosty also promised, should watch out for “a night of sensual moves.”

