John Jinapor Reveals The Whereabout Of The ‘Missing’ Ghana Gas Helicopters

The former deputy Minister for Power, Mr John Jinapor thinks that allegations that helicopters purchased by the erstwhile Mahama administration for Ghana Gas Company were missing are attempts aimed at ‘denigrating’ the former administration.

He said the helicopters were with the Ghana Air Force since the army has the expertise to handle the helicopters.



The co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr Steve Manteaw who is also a member of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) had raised the alarm following a visit to Ghana Gas.

Dr Manteaw had asked the whereabouts of the helicopters during the visit and said he was aware they were purchased at about $150million.

Since the people he interacted with could not immediately tell him where they were, it was concluded that the helicopters were either missing or they were never purchased.

But responding to media publications on the matter, Mr Jinapor said in a radio interview with Neat FM Wednesday morning that the claims were strange and unfortunate.

“We procured four helicopters and they were commissioned by John Mahama in public. Ghana Gas does not have the pilots and expertise to fly the helicopters…the helicopters are not supposed to be parked at Atuabo…the Ghana Armed Forces was asked to manage the helicopters.”

Mr Jinapor added: “the helicopters are not missing…before I left office, the helicopters were in good shape and were working…the management saying they do not know about the procurement of the helicopters is surprising.”