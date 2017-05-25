Jerry Akaminko set to make emotional Black Stars return

The 29-year-old suffered the career-threatening injury in May 2014 during an international friendly against the Netherlands ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup with current coach Kwasi Appiah watching from the sidelines.

Eskişehirspor stopper, Jerry Akaminko is on the verge of making an emotional return to the Black Stars almost three years after an ankle injury cost him his place at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and landed him a three-year absence away from the team.

Arjen Robben looks on as Akaminko writhes in pain after sustaining the injury

He landed awkwardly after an aerial challenge with Dutch winger Arjen Robben and was subsequently stretchered off.

Akaminko would go on to endure a recurring battle with the injury – a fracture to his left ankle, and subsequently a lengthy rehabilitation process over the next two years till regaining his full fitness this year.

His recall to a 30-man squad announced by Kwasi Appiah on Thursday afternoon comes on the back of 15 appearances at club level in the Turkish second-tier this season with Eskişehirspor.

His rugged displays at the back have been convincing enough to earn him a return to the team under Appiah, who incidentally handed him his last call-up to the team in 2014.

Akaminko’s displays have lifted Eskişehirspor to the verge of qualification to the Turkish top flight were they face Giresunspor at the semi-finals of the promotion play-offs stage.

The towering defender will be hopeful of making his 11th international appearance for the Black Stars during a trio of upcoming games including the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia on June 11.

If he is unable to dislodge the likely starting pair of Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah for that game, he will get opportunities when the team travels two weeks later to the United States of America where they will face Mexico in Houston, Texas on June 28 and the USA in Connecticut on July 1.



