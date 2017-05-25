Jandel Honours Four Women

The award winners cutting a cake at the event

Four illustrious women who have impacted the lives of people through their services to humanity in diverse ways were honoured at this year’s Super Woman Awards ceremony in Accra.

The four, Fatima Adamu of the Royal Bank; Mrs Felicity Acquah, a banker; Lydia Forson, an actress and 84 year-old Mrs Florence Laast, an astute educationist and founder of the St Martin De Porres School, were each celebrated at Jandel Limited’s annual Mothers’ Day event.

The day, according to Chief Executive Officer of Jandel, Afi Amoro, was initiated to acknowledge the tireless efforts and contributions of women who continue to shape this country through their work and contributions.

On the theme, ‘Celebrating the Glory of Womanhood’, the occasion was an afternoon filled with a lot of dancing, music, food, cheers, well-wishes and awards.

Mobbed by their families and friends, each awardee walked up to the podium of the Events Haven at Trade Fair to receive their plaques and citations of honour.

The Vodafone Ghana Awards Artiste of the Year 2017, Joe Mettle, brought his A-game to the stage even as the whole auditorium sang along his hits songs ‘Nhyira’, ‘Onwanwanni’, among others.

There were other performances from Okyeame Kwame and DKB.