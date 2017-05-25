After a-two week break, the Ghana Premier League (GPL) resumes this weekend, with action at all centres and the exictement with which it ended the first round, likely to continue from where it left off.

Teams which finished the first round on a good note are hoping to maintain that form, while those who had a stuttering first round, will be keen to recover and get their campaign back on track.

It is difficult to place one match above the other, given the stakes and how the first round ended, but definitely the Tema Youth versus Asante Kotoko game at the Tema Stadium is a must watch, as the Tema lads are yet to lose at home, while Kotoko are bent on ending their winless streak on the resumption of the competition.

Also, the Dwarfs versus Elmina Sharks game at the National Stadium in Cape Coast is of equal attraction,while the Inter Allies home game against league leaders, WAFA at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, will also be interesting to watch.

In other games, Aduana will host Bechem United at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa, Hearts are also hosts to Liberty Professionals at the Accra Stadium on Sunday, Bolga All Stars will travel to Tarkwa as guests of Medeama with Wa All Stars hosting Ashgold at the Wa Stadium.

On Saturday, Great Olympics will host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Stadium.



