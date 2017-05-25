Golf: Otumfuo opens Vodafone Asantehene Gold Cup

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, got the Vodafone Asantehene Gold Cup golf underway with an immaculate tee-off at the Royal Golf course in Kumasi yesterday to officially open this year’s five-day competition.

Playing over four holes alongside Vodafone Ghana CEO, Yolanda Cuba, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was exciting to watch with his precision shots from the greens to the finish, triggering spontaneous applause from the spectators, including Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister; Mr Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Osei Asibey Antwi, CEO of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and Mr Kwesi Atta-Antwi, chairman of the Kumasi Royal Golf Club.

Over 300 golfers across the country and neighbouring countries, including Togo and Nigeria, are expected to battle it out for the ultimate prize to be presented on Sunday.

For the first time, scratch players in the amateur division would play over 72 holes just as their professional counterparts, while handicap players would play over 36 holes.

And for the first time, professional players are expected to be presented with appearance fees aside from the ultimate cash prize to be presented by the Asantehene.

Top players such as Victor Brave-Mensah, Vincent Torgah and Amos Koblah are expected to use the competition to settle who the best professional player in the country is by Sunday.

Golfers from the host clubs are aiming to give the Asantehene a befitting 60th anniversary celebration by dominating the competition and probably picking the ultimate prize in the amateur scratch and handicap events.



