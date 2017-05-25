Ghana 60 Years On launched in UK

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said the government is using the celebration of 60 years of independence to marshall Ghanaians at home and in the Diaspora to build equal opportunities for all.

She said Ghanaians in the Diaspora played a major role in national development and would, therefore, be given all the necessary support to enable them to continue to play that role effectively.

Ms Botchwey made the point at an event to mark the celebration of Ghana’s 60 years of independence in London last Tuesday. It was convened by the Ghana 60 Years On Committee and the Royal African Society.

Mr Paul Adom Otchere’s documentary on the history of Ghana’s independence was shown at the event which was hosted by the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) of the University of London and the African Royal Soceity.

It was on the theme: “Mobilising for Ghana’s future to create a Ghana beyond aid.”

Government focused

The minister said the government was focused on moving the country to become a global player through the promotion of trade and investments and not aid.

Touching on the Manchester attacks, she said Ghana totally condemned the act.

Baroness Amos congratulates Ghana

In her remarks, the President of the School of the African and Oriental Studies, Baroness Valerie Amos, congratulated Ghana on the celebration of 60 years of independence.

“We are delighted that the premiering is taking place here tonight at SOAS. “As we watch the world struggle with identity, inclusiveness, culture and differences, we know that the work we do in collaboration with Africa is more important than ever,” she said.

Purpose of film

Throwing more light on the film, “From Gold Coast to Ghana, a glorious history of self-determination”, Mr Adom-Otchere said the purpose of the film was to reconcile the country’s history.

He added that development analysts had identified culture and civilisation as the key differences between rich and poor countries.

Mr Adom-Otchere said civilization was created when history was settled in the right places with correct attribution of roles played by individuals, events and circumstances.

He cited the United States (US), Britain, India and Japan as countries that had reconciled with their history and had, therefore, been able to create a civilisation.

He said Africa had too many countries with unsettled history and so could not create a true identity, adding that the film was intended “to help settle our history after 60 years of independence”.

During an open forum, chaired by a leading British journalist, Mr Richard Dowden, who is also a director of the Royal African Society, many of

the contributors congratulated Mr Adom-Otchere for the film and said they were seeing some of the information about Ghana’s history for the first time.

A donation of a Ghana 60 Years On anniversary cloth and a plaque was made to Baroness Amos by the Foreign Affairs Minster.

Present at the event was the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor,

the Chairman of Ghana 60 Years On Planning Committee, Mr Ken Amankwa, as well as officials of the Ghana High Commission in London.

Ms Ayorkor Botchwey (right) presenting a souvenir to Baroness Valerie Amos



