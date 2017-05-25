Fire Ravages Shops At Nkrumah Circle

More than 15 shops have been razed by fire at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Properties, running into thousands of cedis have also been consumed.

The incident happened at about 9.30am this morning [Thursday] after an electric transformer exploded in the slum area close to the former Obra spot.

Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene battling the inferno.

A resident in the area who only gave his name as Alidu told Citi News that the explosion occured after a welder was seen carrying out some works close to the transformer.

No casualty has been reported yet.