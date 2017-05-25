Ejisu-Juaben finally endorses MCE

Sixty-six out of 68 assembly members have finally voted YES to endorse the President’s nominee, Madam Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi, as the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

This was after the assembly members had earlier voted and the nominee failed to get the two-thirds majority of the votes cast.

Background

Last Friday, Madam Derkyi failed to secure two-thirds majority of the 68 total valid votes cast when only 39 of them voted YES, and 28 voted NO, with one rejected ballot.

That move forced the assembly to prepare for a second round of election within a period of 10 days.

She became one of the four nominees to have been rejected by their assembly members in the Ashanti Region.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu was first to be rejected by assembly members in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The remaining two are Mr Kyei Baffour and Mr Joseph Kwasi Asumin of the Asante Akyem Central Municipality and Bosomtwe District respectively.

Madam Derkyi sails through

But on Wednesday, Madam Derkyi was able to secure two-thirds majority of the total valid votes cast.

The 66 YES represented 97.05 per cent and the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Electoral Officer, Sampson Ofori Gyamfi, declared her duly endorsed.

Before the endorsement, 16 newly government appointees were sworn into office to become assembly members.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyemang, popularly known as People’s Mother, was joined by a National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr F. F. Anto and others, including former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah, to witness the endorsement.

She had early on appealed to the assembly members to endorse Madam Derkyi, saying that accepting her meant accepting the President in the municipality.

Improving living conditions

Madam Derkyi expressed her appreciation to the assembly members for the honour and said her doors were open to all.

She said she was ready to work with the assembly to improve the living conditions of the people.

She later paid a courtesy call on the Juabenmanhene, who doubles as the Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Serebuo II, to thank him and ask for his blessings.



