Efya named best female act at the Ghana Entertainment Awards

Songstress Efya has been honoured as the best female act, at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, in New York.

The singer who has had amazing collaborations with musicians like Ice Prince, recently performed at the prestigious SOBs in New York and received a lot of praise from Ghanaians.

In an Instagram post, Efya assured her fans of being, “willing and able” to make them proud, as she continued to say “thank you for my award”.

The highlight of the night, came when Efya took the stage to perform her live ensemble of songs. The songstress took the crowd on a journey, performing songs from her inception year and others from her latest Janesis album.

Speaking to Efya, she said, “it’s always a pleasure to be appreciated. But the greatest joy is seeing my brothers and sisters win with me. So I want to congratulate everyone who came out and won something, on the night.”

–