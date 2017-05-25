Call me Ntelabi

Perhaps the use of Drilix which produced songs such as ‘88 Coupes, Charged Up, I Rep Gh, We Dey Form, HipHopLives – 2015, ‘ did not give the well-built musician the needed luck hence the need to rebrand which includes changing his name.

As part of rebranding himself, musician Augustine Ntelabi Bukari has decided to drop his Drilix moniker which he has been using for the past 10 years.

The 25-year-old native of Konkomba has decided to use his native name ‘Ntelabi which means “My father lives” .

In a chat with Showbiz, Ntelabi said the move to retrace his roots was necessitated by a recent study of African history which gave him an insight into life and reflection.

According to him, he hopes to become the most attractive and popular musician from the Northen part of Ghana perhaps after Samini who rebranded himself with a change of his showbiz name.

“ I want to bring out an Urban African Hip-hop feel in my music thus entertaining both new and old audiences.”

Ntelabi who is currently working on an LP titled Settings which will be released next month added that, “I hope to break through the international market and gain a firm ground in my geographical setting as well.”





