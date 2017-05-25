Bugri Naabu Begs Nana Addo To Allow Rejected MMDCEs To Work

The Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has appealed to President Akufo Addo to allow municipal and district chief executive nominees who were denied confirmation by assembly members to act in their districts.

He called for ceasefire on the brouhaha surrounding the President’s municipal and district chief executive nominees for some districts in the region.

Gushiegu, Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo and West Mamprusi Districts are the identified hotspots where party executives and supporters are up in arms against the President’s nominees.

But Daniel Bugri Naabu in an interview with Adom News appealed to the agitators to exercise maximum restraint and support the President’s nominees.

Daniel Bugri Naabu admonished them to collaborate with party leaders and the traditional authorities to deepen peaceful coexistence in their respective areas.

“I am appealing to everyone to be calm and let peace prevail. However, I will appeal to the president that there is a lot of saboteurs and so he shouldn’t allow people to destroy his nomination and so I want president to allow those who have been rejected to act for the meantime” he said.