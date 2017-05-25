Berla Mundi Looking Stunning In Red

In Ghana, one personality whose sense of fashion beats imagination is radio and television personality, Berla Mundi.

The Live FM and GhOne TV presenter is a gem when it comes to choosing a dress for an occasion. Her choice of colours and her blend with her shoes and bags tells of a true fashionista.

Today, in interacting with her fans on how their day went, the radio and television personality shared an elegant photo of her looking dapper in an all red straight dress matched to her black pair of heels.

The winner of the most stylish radio and television personality 2016 at the Glitz awards represented beauty like she has always done and we could not but appreciate her sense of fashion.