Ace Ankomah Viral Video Inspired Me To Launch My Career—Frank Guildford

Trumpeter, Frank Guildford, has attributed the turning point in his music career to a performance which went viral on social media.

In 2016, a video of him singing at Mfantsipim School’s 140th anniversary celebration became popular after renowned lawyer, Ace Ankomah, shared it on Facebook, earning him a lot of praise for his cover of Uncle Ato’s Wonsom.

According to the Afro-jazz musician, the positive feedback he had from his church as well as the overwhelming support from friends inspired him to launch his professional career in the gospel music scene with his first single, Aseda Ndwom, dedicated to Bishop Ampadu Duku of Victory Bible Church.

“In high-school, I was the most popular student, so I believe a lot of my mates in all parts of the globe were excited to see me in action after ten years — to God be the glory. I think this is also an opportunity for me to let the world know the wonderful things within me through my music. This is my turning point and breakthrough.” he said in an interview with hypingghana.com .

Frank Ampadu Guildford (a.k.a Abebe) started as a trumpeter in Mfantsipim School’s Regimental Band. He went on to study music at the University of Education, Winneba, and later at the Royal Academy of Music, Denmark, where he played live with fellow trumpeters Paul Bilson and Richmond Bilson in the African Footprints International (AFI) Band.