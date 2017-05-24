Save us from quarry activities – Nkukua Buoho residents appeal to government  

About 300 residents of Nkukua Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region who claim to be badly affected by stone quarry operations have appealed to the government to come to their aid by streamlining the activities of a quarry company operating in the area.

KAS Products Stone Quarry Company has been operating at Buoho for some years now. Residents in the area claim the company is polluting the environment and threatening their lives.