Save us from quarry activities – Nkukua Buoho residents appeal to government  

About 300 residents of Nkukua Buoho in the Afigya Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region who claim to be badly affected by stone quarry operations have appealed to the government to come to their aid by streamlining the activities of a quarry company operating in the area.
KAS Products Stone Quarry Company has been operating at Buoho for some years now. Residents in the area claim the company is polluting the environment and threatening their lives.
Making the appeal through the Daily Graphic, a spokesperson for the residents, Mr John Ampadu Yeboah, mentioned that residents have been inhaling dust emanating from the company’s operational site.
Flying stones
He said residents have to run from their homes anytime they hear a siren blowing from the company to avoid being hit by flying stones.
He is, therefore, appealing to the government through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to streamline the activities of the quarry operators.
Sharing her ordeal, a 12-year-old girl said she was hit by a stone that entered her parents house.