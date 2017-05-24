New patrons for 4 Garrison Tennis Club

One of Ghana’s most dynamic tennis clubs, 4 Garrison Officers Tennis Club, has inducted into office four Patrons, including the immediate past president, Samuel Ampadu-Kyei (Kyikyis), to help revolutionise and improve its infrastructure.

The four members with diverse backgrounds have been contributing to the development and infrastructural upgrade of the club lately and the unveiling was to empower them to do more and help reorganise the club.

The new Patrons are Yaw Nimo Baffour, a Finance Director of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); Dinpowura Alhaji Osman, a renowned traditional leader, Isaac Owusu and Kyikyis, both businessmen.

4 Garrison Club president, S.S. Abebe, urged the new patrons to use their backgrounds to “strategically position the club well in the eyes of the corporate society.”

He said the decision to induct the four as patrons was necessary to open up the club to more development options and in the spirit of appreciation to help increase opportunities available to the club to grow.

The club recently upgraded its two courts to meet international standards and is currently putting up a two-storey club house, which is almost 90 per cent complete, as part of the process of giving the club a new face and making it the most attractive in the Ashanti Region.



