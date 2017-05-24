Nduom Bids Legendary Actor Kofi Bucknor Farewell

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has bid legendary actor Charles Kofi Badatunde Bucknor farewell after news broke yesterday that he has passed away.

According to him, he wished the actor would’ve spent more time on earth for him to impart his genius ideas and rich acting experience into others before his painful departure.

The CEO of Nduom Group explained how brilliant, intelligent and creative the actor was as he narrated how he (Kofi Bucknor) helped him in bringing up a concept for his 2016 presidential campaign.

The entrepreneur also extended his sincere condolences to the wife, children and family of the late actor.

“It has taken me a while to write this. Charles Kofi Babatunde Bucknor, painter, artist, writer, actor, wordsmith, APSUNIAN (Past Student of St. Augustines College), Fantsenyi, patriot, father, husband, lover of life, friend of truth, and many others, is gone”

“About a year ago, I asked Kofi to come up with a concept for my 2016 presidential campaign. So he brought me something. (Many others, I asked did not come back. Some did not want to be painted PPP.”

“Even though, I had assured them I had come to them because of their expertise in economics, strategy, agriculture, etc.) I read and I watched what Kofi had brought to me”

“And I told him immediately that liked it. He asked again, and again, in Fante if I wanted something to be changed. I said no, it was perfect. I added that his ingenuity was obvious. He smiled that smile. Then he walked that happy walk. This was someone who could deliver great things given the opportunity to use his creative talent. I am glad I had the opportunity to tell him how good he was,” he said in his post.