Nanumba North: Pusuga gets CHPS compound

A Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound has been inaugurated at Pusuga in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

The project is to bring major relief to the people, especially pregnant women in Pusuga and other surrounding communities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the District Chief Executive for Nanumba north district assembly, Abdulai Yaqoub, urged residents in the community to own the facility by taking good care of it and also build a healthy relationship with the health workers that will be sent to work in the facility.

He further urged the residents to patronise the facility and not abandon it by still walking the long distance to Bimbilla for health care.

The chief of Pusuga, Mba Yahari, conveyed the community’s gratitude to the Nanumba North District assembly for providing them with the facility and pledged that the facility will be put to good use.

Some residents told Citi News that the facility has come at the right time. “…in the past we used to travel all the way to Bimbilla to access healthcare but now this will bring a lot of relief to us, especially our pregnant women who hitherto, had to walk on foot under the scorching sun to Bimbilla spend the whole day just to attend antenatal check-ups.”

“But now a huge relief has come and we are happy that our women can now attend antenatal right here in the community. Sicknesses such as malaria and other minor ones could be treated here and we will not necessarily have to walk to Bimbilla unless it becomes necessary.”

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana