Model Anita Ofori Sensitizes Students At West Africa SHS On ‘Attitudinal Change’

Ghanaian Super Model and Entrepreneur Anita Ofori, has urged the students of West African Senior High School (WASS) and the country at large never to give up in life but aspire higher.

Anita Ofori who was one of the guest speakers for the maiden edition of the ‘High School Express’ launched by Royal Hero took the opportunity to sensitize the students on the need for ‘Attitudinal Change’.

Anita, in an interview with Daily View Gh’s Dan Kwasi Prince, said that the campaign is aimed at creating awareness on how important it is for Ghanaians to change certain bad attitudes to help Ghana to develop. She mentioned that lateness to work and every event, lackadaisical attitudes in various sectors, preferring imported goods over made in Ghana goods, indiscriminate dumping of filth, bribery, corruption, and lawlessness among others causes low productivity which amounts to under development.

She explained that, “Attitudinal Change Campaign’’ is here to sensitize Ghanaians to monitor and control of how they live.

She added that Ghanaians should think about the consequences of their actions on Ghana before they acted. “we should be more patriotic” and made reference to a popular Ghanaian Song “Yen Ara Ya Sasene” and “Se Oman Bey3 Yeia Na Efiri Me Ne Wo”

Anita Ofori thinks that these songs remind Ghanaians on the need for a better attitude in development.

Again, Anita explained that Ghana has been blessed with so many resources and cannot afford to stay under developed because of our own attitudes.

Super model Anita Ofori is of the firm believe all sectors of the Ghanaian economy can and should develop , and to achieve that every single Ghanaian must be better and do better wherever they find themselves for a better Ghana and an all encompassing transformation and development within the country.