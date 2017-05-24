Mission Africa Inc. to organise Africa Union Prayer Day

The Mission Africa Inc., in collaboration with the Parliament of Ghana and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), will hold the 14th Africa Union Prayer Day in Accra tomorrow.

It will be held at the Foyer of Parliament House from 10 a.m.

In attendance will be the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, who will deliver the keynote address, and the President of Mission Africa Inc., Dr Kodjoe Sumney.

Other speakers include Rev. Samuel K. Osabutey, the Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church, Accra; Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach; Pastor Andrew L. Ewoo of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church; Rt Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus M. Torto, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra: Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo, the President of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, and Nana Prof. Osei Darkwa, the President of the Ghana Technology University College.

Making Africa great

Speaking to the Daily Graphic to throw more light on the event, Dr Sumney said the time had come for all Africans to contribute their quota to make Africa great in the comity of nations.

He said the fear of failure should not stand in the way of Africans seeking to unearth their God-given talents.

He said the resources of Africa must be harnessed for its leaders to develop the continent which had been ravaged by wars, diseases and poverty.

Dr Sumney also expressed worry over the extreme partisanship on the continent and asked the leadership in Ghana to reshape that narrative about the continent by embracing all in nation-building, irrespective of people’s political inclination.



