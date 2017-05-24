Mantrac introduces hybrid power Genset

The hybrid power set, named Mantrac Energy Systems, integrates renewable power with smart energy storage and conventional diesel or gas- fuelled power generation. It comes with energy storage batteries, photovoltaic (PV) panels, power inverters, remote monitoring and control tools.

MANTRAC Ghana Limited, dealers in Caterpillar, has introduced a hybrid power-generating set that uses the latest Caterpillar solar and energy storage technologies, providing a full range hybrid power solution.

Seminar

At the first Mantrac Energy Systems seminar in Accra last Thursday, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, Mr Emad Adeeb, said the innovative energy system packs were customised to provide efficient, economic but reliable power to meet customer needs.

“Industries are assured of reduced fuel expenses, decreased harmful emissions, lower total cost of ownership and favourable return on investment. This is a full range hybrid solution and the first in Ghana, using the Caterpillar engines,” he said.

The seminar, which marked the 80th anniversary of Mantrac Ghana, brought together the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mantrac Group, Mr Lofty Mansour, executives from Mantrac, technical and commercial experts and customers.

Integrated energy

Mr Adeeb stated that the company was at the fore of the energy transition, integrating renewable power with smart energy storage and conventional diesel or gas-fuelled power generation to keep industries producing, communities developing and people connected.

“Our plan is to provide a 360 degrees solution with the Mantrac Energy System as we do for the mining and construction equipment. We have placed a customised arrangement with Cat Finance, which is being represented by Stanbic Bank Ghana, to support customers with customised and unique arrangement for every purchase,” he said.

Mr Adeeb assured the government, its partners, business communities and its customers of the company’s continuous support to help achieve the 10 per cent renewable electricity sources in the country power mix by 2020.

Endorsement

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director of Renewable and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Energy, Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, commended Mantrac for the innovative energy system, which will reduce fuel consumption.

“I think it is a very good concept. Their system combines the generator, solar and a battery bank so that in case the light goes off, you can use the load on the battery. The generator will only come on when the state of charge of the battery is low. And by so doing you do not waste much diesel. You can run the system 24/7 with minimum cost in power,” he explained.

Mr Ahiataku-Togobo encouraged the public to take advantage of the innovative energy system to reduce the demand for power in Ghana.

“I want to encourage many people, as government is providing a subsidy of 500 watts of solar panel for households, individuals and public facilities, that want to incorporate solar in their generation mix to take advantage of this to reduce the demand for power,” he added.



