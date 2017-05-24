‘Kotoko will bounce back’

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s coach Steve Polack says he is impressed with the performance of his boys in their 1-0 victory against Proud United last Sunday and believes the victory signals the beginning of a turnaround for the traditional giants.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated the second-tier side 1-0 in an MTN FA Cup Round of 32 clash at Agona Swedru and Polack, who took over the affairs of the club just two weeks ago, believes the slim win is a sign of good things to come. He has, therefore, called on all hands to be on deck as they seek to build a competitive side for the second round of the Premier League beginning Sunday against Tema Youth.

“Their position in that game was completely different and I am okay with the performance. The players were good. They displayed desire and passion to win. There are still a lot of things we got to work on to build on that performance for the next game,” the coach told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer who took over from interim coach Frimpong Manso as Kotoko’s fourth coach this season, said he witnessed an improvement in his players’ overall fitness against Proud United and hoped to build on the positives.

“From my experience, sometimes the players would want to impress but I have been drumming it to them that if you want to play for Kotoko or you want to play for me you have to do your best”.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old trainer who holds a Finnish citizenship, has demanded patience from Kotoko’s teeming supporters as he works around the clock to turn the club’s fortunes around.

“You can’t just ignore the supporters. If you win a game or not you have to acknowledge them because they are the ones paying your salary through various contributions. We are working on putting smiles back on the faces of all Kotoko fans and bring them back to fill the stands in the stadium.”