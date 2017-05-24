I’m Ready To Smoke The Peace Pipe With Charter House—Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has eaten the humble pie to announce yet again that he is ready to entirely settle his differences with Charter House after long standing beef stemming from the uploading of derogatory videos against the events company by Shatta Wale on social media in 2014, attracting a lawsuit from the event organising firm.

Speaking on GhOne entertainment show The Pundit, the dancehall act born Charles Nii Armah indicated his willingness to end this beef with Charter house.

“I’m ready any time T , if called upon to resolves issues with Charter House to make Ghana happy”.

“I have apologized severally on many platforms and registered my readiness to smoke the peace pipe with the event planning firm over the years, so I honestly don’t know how else to put it again,” he said.

Shatta added that he is mature enough to accept and apologize when he errs, and for that matter, is open to dialogue to end the beef amicably instead of settling scores at the court.

On 2nd October 2014, Charterhouse sued Shatta Wale for defamation, seeking damages of GH10million. This was after the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, took to his facebook page to upload derogatory videos against the events company and its CEO, Iyiola Ayoade.