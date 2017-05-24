I admire Shatta Wale a lot – A1 Bread seller

The man at the centre of the John Dumelo Instagram post controversy, Godfred Obeng Boateng, has expressed his admiration for dance hall artiste Shatta Wale, Citi Showbiz has gathered.

In an interview on Metro TV’s ‘Business ‘Edition’, on Tuesday evening, he could not hide the respect he had for the controversial artiste, while he was recounting his experience as a bread seller.

“I admire Shatta Wale a lot because he has defiled all odds to make it. There are no stereotyping in the world. You can’t say this is the only way to do something. It doesn’t work for everybody like that,” he said.

Shatta Wale

He added that he started the bread business on a very small scale but by dint of hard work and dedication, he has been able to build it into a big company that employs people.

For the past few days the media has been awash with news concerning Godfred and John Dumelo after the latter had posted a picture of Godfred selling bread in traffic. He captioned it: “Just saw a knust grad hawking in traffic.. what went wrong?”

This did not go down well with a section of the public who chided John Dumel for alluding that graduate can’t sell bread.

Godfred Obeng Boateng

After taking off the post, John Dumelo came posted again on Instagram to apologise to Godfred.

Godfred, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah Unversity of Science and Technology, is the Chief Executive of A1 Bakery in Kumasi.

A1 Bakery

According to Godfred, he started selling bread while a student at the university.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana