Give us clearance or face our wrath – Health professionals to gov’t

A group of health professionals calling itself the Coalition of Technicians and Nurses of Ghana has given government and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) a 21-day ultimatum to give clearance for them to be fully engaged at various health institutions or incur their wrath with a series of demonstrations.

The group, according to their leaders, has over 500 members across the country who have not been posted after the completion of their programme of study and National Service in 2011, and have since remained unemployed.

The group raised their concerns at a press conference in Sunyani on Tuesday, addressed by its leader, Daniel Amoako.

He lamented government promised to tackle their concerns but they have not seen anything concrete steps taken to solve the problem.

“As veterinary technicians and nurse professionals, we cannot work without salaries. Unfortunately, however, those concerned and responsible for our engagement are doing nothing and are refusing to post us to the appropriate facilities to render our services to the nation,” he emphasized.

Mr. Daniel Amoako, therefore, appealed to government and the two ministries to as a matter of urgency enable them contribute to the development of the nation as well as cater for their families.

An Executive Member of the group, Guak Richmond on the sidelines of the Conference, said though they were encouraged to pick up appointments as voluntary workers at the abattoir, slaughter houses and border towns to help improve the health services in the country, they still serve as volunteers without any effort to permanently engage them.

He warned that until the authorities fulfill their grievances, they will no longer opt for dialogue with government.

“They should be expecting a demonstration at the flagstaff house and the sector ministries as well,” he charged.

–

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana