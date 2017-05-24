Ghana target, Fosu-Mensah relishing Europa final against former club Ajax

The 19-year-old, who was born in Amsterdam, left Ajax’s academy to join United in 2014.

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah admits it will be an ‘extra special’ occasion for him on Wednesday when the club take on his former side Ajax in the Europa League final.

He is hoping to play a part in the game at the Friends Arena in Stockholm having returned to Jose Mourinho’s team, following a shoulder injury, in the 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

‘I feel good,’ said Fosu-Mensah, who had been sidelined for six matches. The staff, the doctors, the physios, the assistants, the manager, everybody helped me to get back.

‘I’m happy I got 90 minutes (against Palace) and I thank the manager for giving me that. I felt good and I didn’t have any problems. It’s my old team (on Wednesday). And it’s a nice game, a Europa League final.

‘It’s a big game, and as a football player you want to be involved in big games like this and that’s what my focus is on. I played there for eight years so it’s definitely extra special.

‘I know a couple of players and I speak to them. We have spoken, but not about the game.’

After making his senior debut for United in 2015-16 under Louis van Gaal, Fosu-Mensah has played 11 times this season under Mourinho to take him to a total of 21 appearances so far.

The Holland Under 21 international said: ‘I’m still young and I’m still learning a lot.

‘Every day the players are speaking to me – Michael (Carrick), Ash (Ashley Young), Wayne (Rooney) – the more senior players, they speak to me and they’re helping me.

‘It’s been a good learning season for me and I’ve learnt a lot.

‘And every day I have a little chat (with Mourinho).’

Winning the Europa League would give United a place in the Champions League for next season, and Fosu-Mensah added: ‘This is Manchester United and it’s a big club.

‘We play for trophies. We have to win this trophy and it’s important for next season to be in the Champions League. It all comes from one place and the only answer for this is winning. It’s simple.’



