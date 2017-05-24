EU, GIZ fund informal sector apprenticeship

The fund will be utilised by the Skills Development Fund (SDF) set up by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education (COTVET) to improve apprenticeship systems in the informal sector in five key areas; auto mechanics, electronics, garments, welding and cosmetology.

The European Union (EU) in collaboration with the German development agency (GIZ) has signed a €10.77 million fund to support technical education and training in Ghana.

The agreement forms part of the third phase of the Ghana Skills Development Initiative (GSDI) assistance by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Competency-based training

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr William Hanna, signed on behalf of the EU, while Mr Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, signed on behalf of the GIZ, with the Executive Director of COTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, signing on behalf of the institution.

Mr Hanna said the fund would help to improve competency-based training in Ghana which would be industry-led.

He said the fund formed part of the EU’s contributions and efforts at strengthening the development of the private sector to transform the lives of the people.

“Today is the beginning of a new partnership between Ghana and the EU in the area of skills development; by working together, we are developing the youth of Ghana,” he said.

Mr Hanna noted that the youth had enormous potential to sustain the economy of every country, hence the urgent need to develop their skills for the benefit of the country.

For his part, Mr Retzlaff said the GIZ was pleased to partner the EU to fund initiatives to improve Ghana’s informal sector.

Timely funding

Dr Asamoah said the provision of the fund had come at the right time when the SDF was working hard to improve technical training in the country.

He said in the last five years, the EU and the GIZ had developed modules which would be used to develop the country’s informal economy.



