Employment agencies decry illegal recruitment of Ghanaians to foreign countries

In this regard, the association has called on the government to provide it with the necessary support to strengthen its efforts at stopping the activities of such illegal agencies in the country.

The Ghana Association of Private Employment Agencies (GHAPEA) has vowed to expose any employment agency that facilitates the illegal recruitment of Ghanaians to foreign countries where they are often abused.

“These illegal agencies operate with impunity, dragging the name of this industry into disrepute and causing a lot of damage to our dear country and fellow citizens,’’ the Chairman of GHAPEA, Alhaji Saeed Shereef, said at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

The event enabled GHAPEA to state its stance on the activities of illegal employment agencies in the country.

Human trafficking

There have been numerous reports of Ghanaians, especially young ladies, lured by unscrupulous employment agencies to work in foreign countries.

Most of the ladies are promised huge salaries and other juicy incentives by those agencies, but end up being treated like slaves upon their arrival in those countries.

Efforts

The fight against illegal agencies and migration, GHAPEA says, requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders and a strong commitment from the government.

“Whether you are a member of GHAPEA or not, immediately we realise that you are involved in illegal migration and human trafficking, we will expose you to the relevant authorities,’’ the chairman said.

He said all the 26 members of the association were committed to ensuring that sanity prevailed in the industry.

“Although GHAPEA has been in existence for just two years, we have established the necessary mechanisms to ensure that our members conform to laid-down labour regulations,’’ Alhaji Shereef added.

Advice

Alhaji Shereef further advised the general public to be wary of illegal agencies that promised them greener pastures in foreign countries.

“Anyone planning to migrate for work must do so legally through the labour department and also deal with licensed employment agencies,’’ he added.



