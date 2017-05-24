‘Don’t overburden MDCEs with huge demands’

“Sometimes demands on our MDCEs by party members, opinion leaders and citizens are so outrageous that they are unable to meet them. This kind of unfortunate development tends to create bad blood between MMDCEs and those who made such demands,” the minister said.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has cautioned community members, including party foot soldiers and executives, from overburdening their municipal and district chief executives (MDCEs) with overwhelming demands which end up creating unethical and conflict situations.

He was swearing in 24 MDCEs whose nominations had been confirmed by their respective assemblies.

Only three out of the 27 people nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were rejected by their assemblies when they met to vote on their nominations.

They were Messrs Kofi Adjei, Berekum Municipal, Martin Obeng, Sunyani West, and Abraham Mbanye, Sene East.

Addressing the large gathering who thronged the Sunyani Residency to witness the swearing-in, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh urged the people to keep faith with the MMDCEs so that they could discharge their duties to meet the and expectations of all.

Policies of government

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh called on the MMDCEs to fully support the economic strategies adopted by the government to create a good and enabling economic environment in which business could survive and grow, while decent jobs were created for the teeming youth.

He mentioned “planting for food and jobs”, “one-district, one-factory”, free senior high school education” and the creation of new region(s) as some of the major policies adopted by the government.

He, therefore, entreated the MMDCEs to provide the needed support to these policies and programmes for their realisation.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh challenged them to use the minimal resources available to address all the challenges facing their various municipalities and districts, as well as the demands of the people.

“I want you to use your offices to address challenges such as poor sanitation, low revenue generation, lack of infrastructure development, high rate of unemployment among the youth and corruption among the MMDCEs,” he stated.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh asked them to be interactive, good communicators, hardworking MMDCEs and be transparent and accountable in all their dealings.



