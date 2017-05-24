Coach Akonnor, Fianoo vow to save Ashgold

Akonnor believes that strengthening the team ahead of the second round of the top flight could prove positive in ensuring they maintain their place in the league.

Ashantigold coach, Charles Kobla Akonnor, says the club is keen on avoiding relegation from the Premier League when the second round resumes this Sunday with a visit to champions, Wa All Stars.

The acquisition of experienced defender, Abeiku Ainooson, Appiah McCarthy of Asokwa Deportivo, goalkeeper George Owu, Kudjoe Mensah and Theophilus Nyame, among others, ahead of final round of the league proves how serious Ashantigold is taking their quest to avoid relegation.

The Miners endured a turbulent campaign in the first round of the league which led to the exit of former trainer, Bashir Hayford.

Coach Akonnor, a product of the club, since his appointment has supervised three matches in which he managed four points from a possible nine.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports, Coach Akonnor admitted that it would be difficult to escape relegation but believed the team were working tirelessly to make things difficult for their opponents when the league resumes.

“It looks positive for the team to avoid relegation from the way the players are preparing and I believe we could achieve our target,” Coach Akonnor said.

“We detected some weakness in the team and we have strengthened them with the acquisition of new players and these should help us as we look to be better in the second round,” he added.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold, Kudjoe Fianoo, has vowed to ensure that the Obuasi-based club stayed in the top flight.

He told this paper in a separate interview that it would never happen under his watch to see Ashantigold relegated to the wilderness of football in Division One, noting that a lot of transformation had taken place to ensure the club’s safety.



