Allied Health Professionals ‘cleared’ after sleeping at Health Ministry

A group of health professionals who picketed at the Health Ministry have called off their two-day protest after receiving financial clearance by the ministry.

The group made up of unposted Allied Health Professionals, Health Assistants and Community Nurses and Private Accredited Nurses kept vigil at the ministry’s premises for two nights before receiving clearance for onward posting.

Confirming the message to the protesting nurses, the Deputy Minister of Health Tina Mensah said the appropriate endorsement has been secured from the Finance Ministry for their financial clearance.

“We are doing all that we can to settle you, yesterday [Tuesday] I told you to exercise a little bit of patience with us. Today, thank God it’s been signed,” she added

In a press release signed by the leadership of Allied Health Professionals, the group said the decision to call off the protest was because they were satisfied by the Deputy Minister’s appeal to them.

“After nearly two days of picketing, we are set to go back to our homes, upon the satisfying address by the Deputy of Health yesterday at 6:00 pm.”

The statement further commended the ministry and the media for their support during the process.

“We hail the ministry for a good work done especially the Hon. Deputy Minister for working tirelessly to secure us Financial Clearance, amid the ‘unpleasant’ atmosphere we created at the ministry, which we ‘apologize’ for,” they said.

They also reminded the Deputy Minister of Health to uphold to her commitment to the group.

The statement quoted Tina Mensah to have said “I promised you your documents would be signed within this week and truly it has been signed. Hence, you are cleared financially to start work on the exact date as the one given your colleagues a month ago”

This is the fourth group of health personnel to have picketed at the health ministry demanding clearance and posting.

–

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana