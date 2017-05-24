Akufo-Addo visits Sierra Leone today

The President while in Serra Leone will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Ernest Bai Koroma.

The President, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo will pay a day’s visit to Sierra Leone today as part of his tour of all West African countries, the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin has said.

He is also expected to meet Ghanaians in Sierra Leone where he will reveal his plans for Ghana. The President will return later in the day.

The trip comes days after he visited Senegal, Cape Verde and Guinea last week, which formed the second phase of his official working visit to countries within the ECOWAS region.

Countries he visited in the first phase of the tours were Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire.

