Who Is ‘Sergeant Lee’? Stonebwoy Demands

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has said he will be interested to find out the real meaning of “Sergeant Lee” as used in Shatta Wale’s Taking Over track.

He, however, noted that he did not think the term was a dig at him.

Stonebwoy, who won the Best International Act – Africa, at the 2015 BET Awards, told Joy FM’s Doreen Andoh on Tuesday May 23: “Sincerely speaking, I chanced up on the Sergeant Lee thing twice; this is the third time I’m hearing it at a very reputable place and I think I have to start wanting to find out its meaning and what it is driving at.”

Shatta Wale’s line in the song translates from Ga to English as: “Sergeant Lee, you are seated enjoying tea, claiming to be in a comfortable lead…”

Stonebwoy, who has been nominated for Best International Act – Africa at the 2017 BET awards, further commented: “Listening to the song, sincerely, I do not hear any shots thrown at me or anybody. Some of the other songs might have thrown shots, but that’s even allowed once it doesn’t go beyond certain limits. When it gets personal, I will go personal too,” he assured.

“When you don’t know me personally and you try to make it seem you do, then we will have to let you expatiate. It’s lyrical. The Sergeant Lee lyric, if it means something positive, then ‘I take am’ but if it doesn’t, then I would like to know what they are talking about. I have done a lot and so maybe that’s how the person wants to praise me. I have also seen tweets where people call others Corporal Nii.”

Stonebwoy is the only Ghanaian who was nominated for the BET Awards this year. He, however, believes there are many other Ghanaians musicians that should have been shortlisted.

He said: “The way things were going, I felt that if we did get a nomination, I wouldn’t be surprised, but I was only thinking that it was going to be more than one Ghanaian artiste, that I was sure about. My instincts were very sure that it was going to be more than one Ghanaian artiste but to our surprise,” it wasn’t so.

The Go Higher hit singer will be competing with Wizkid (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Tekno (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), and Babes Wodumo (South Africa) for the award this year.