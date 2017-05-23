Veteran actor Kofi Bucknor has died

Veteran actor Charles Kofi Bucknor, has died, according to reports.

There are conflicting accounts as to when he died. There are reports that he passed away Monday, May 22 at the 37 Military Hospital whilst others say he died Tuesday, May 23.

The cause of his death is also unknown.

Actress and producer Juliet Asante announced the passing of one of the country’s finest actors in a post on Facebook Tuesday.

She posted that, “It is with sadness that we announce the death of Industry giant Mr. Charles Kofi Bucknor who played the patriarch in Silver Rain . He was a real asset to us and I personally have had very long impactful conversations with him over the years. Very passionate conversations too! We will miss him and we say thank you to him and his family for the time he spent with us. May his next journey be as impactful as his journey here on earth.”

Mr Bucknor will be remembered as one of Ghana’s most seasoned practitioners in the movie industry.

He has appeared in productions such as ‘Heritage Africa’, ‘Double’, ‘Run Baby Run’, and ‘Elmina’.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com