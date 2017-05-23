Unemployed nurses sleep at Health Ministry to demand postings [Photos]

The Coalition of unposted Allied Health Professionals kept vigil at the premises of the Health Ministry last night (Monday) as part of their continued struggle for immediate clearance and posting.

The group vowed not to leave the Ministry premises until they are cleared on Friday as promised by the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the coalition said “we are here tonight purposely for our financial clearance and we are not leaving, we are sleeping here because the deputy Health Minister Mrs. Tina Mensah told us that they are working on our documents and it would be ready within the week, maybe latest by Friday and we taught it wise that Friday is just around the corner, we will wait till that time.”

The group picketed at the Ministry earlier on Monday after the ministry failed to honour its promise to clear them when they first picketed on May 8, 2017.

Some of the unposted health professional expressed their frustration at the manner in which their case is being handled.

“I want to know whether some of the citizens are important than others, why should they clear our colleagues without us. Most of ares still dependant on our parents and it makes life difficult for us,” one of the aggrieved nurses added.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana