Three die in Tatale armed robbery incident

While some residents of the area claimed six people, comprising three robbers and three residents, had been shot dead, the Northern Regional Police Command put the death toll from the robbery incident at three.

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an armed robbery incident at Tatale in the Tatale-Sangule District in the Northern Region last Sunday evening. Out of the three, two were robbers, while the other was a resident of Tatale.

Police

Confirming the incident to the Daily Graphic in an interview, the Northern Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Patrick Sarpong, said the robbery occurred between 4 p.m and 5 p.m. last Sunday when six armed robbers, riding on motorbikes, attacked an MTN mobile money outlet and took away an unspecified amount of money.

They also attacked individuals who were engaged in foreign exchange activities and bolted with their money.

Mr Sarpong said the police and some community members mobilised to pursue the robbers, who had fled into the bush.

He added that the police, who had been called in from Yendi, pursued the robbers and shot two of them, along with a resident of Tatale.

Fear

The commander told the Daily Graphic that the incident was purely an armed robbery and that it was not related to any ethnic conflict in the area, as portrayed by a section of the media.

Some residents of the area who spoke to the Daily Graphic said Mondays were market days in Tatale, but most residents had remained indoors for fear of being attacked by the robbers, who were believed to be hiding in the bush.



