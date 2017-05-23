Stephen Atubigah to contest NDC presidential primary

He intends to contest the presidential primary of the NDC for Election 2020, but that will only happen if former President John Mahama decides not to contest.

Supreme Court contemnor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication member, Stephen Atubigah has expressed interest in becoming president of Ghana.

Whether you like it or not, the party is going to campaign on the achievement of John Mahama, so if he is alive, and would want to contest the 2020 elections, then we must support him, Mr Atubigah said in a radio interview on Accra based Rainbow Radio on Tuesday.

Mr Atubigah said he has harboured a vision to lead Ghana since age 18.

It is true I have that ambition to lead Ghana. I remember when I was18-years-old I told my father that I wanted to do a coup d’état and become Ghana’s president because it was only president Rawlings we knew at that time but my father advised against it, he said.

He said if NDC delegates approve of him as flagbearer, he will appoint former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings as his running mate.

Posters of the two-time failed Binduri parliamentary aspirant have appeared on social media espousing his presidential ambition.

According to him, the posters were designed and circulated by his supporters from the grassroots.

He said at age 42, he was more than qualified to contest for the position of the president of Ghana, “Yes I want to contest, because Nana Addo used 35 years to become president, I think I am ready and I will give them the run for their money.”



