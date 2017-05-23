Six women endorsed as MDCEs in B/A

The Brong Ahafo Region has seen some level of improvement in efforts by the country to increase the number of women at the forefront of local governance under the current government.

Even though the region has only two women out of its 29 Members of Parliament (MPs), six out of the 27 municipal and district executives appointed by the President are women.

At the end of the exercise to confirm or reject the nominees, all the six women out of the 24 were confirmed by their respective assemblies.

These highly motivated women who have varied socio-political and economic backgrounds promised to work hard to prove that “what men can do, women can do better” when they were sworn into office last Friday.

Mary Akone, DCE – Banda

Until her appointment as the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Banda District, Ms Mary Akone was the Nkawkaw Zonal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

As a DCE in a district where the inhabitants are predominantly farmers, she told the Daily Graphic that farming would be one of her main priorities.

Ms Akone also intends to focus on the girl-child and help them to stay in school while those who have dropped out will also be assisted to go through vocational training to enable them to acquire employable skills.

“I am also concerned about the deplorable nature of the road network in the district and I will work towards their rehabilitation.”

Ms Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, DCE — Tain

Ms Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh is a lawyer and a lecturer at the Catholic University College at Fiapre near Sunyani.

She is also a mediator at the Sunyani High Court in addition to being a motivational speaker whose aim is to empower the youth to realise their innate potential.

The DCE said she intended to establish an endowment fund through which needy, brilliant students, especially those pursuing science and technology courses, would be assisted to achieve higher academic laurels.

“One Tain, One people, Tain first, should be our cardinal principle”, she said, adding that “we have the potential to become a municipality if we come together towards a common purpose.”

Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa, MCE – Nkoranza Municipal

Ms Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa is an educationist who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

Before her current appointment, she was the Headteacher of the Effah Presbyterian Primary School at Nkoranza.



