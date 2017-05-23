Silver Star Auto supports Ghana-German Association

Presenting the vehicle, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OF SSAL, Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, said the gesture was aimed at deepening the relationship between the company and GGEA.

A leading automobile retailer, Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has donated a brand new Suzuki Ciaz to the Ghanaian-German Economic Association (GGEA) to further improve economic ties between Ghana and Germany.

According to him, Silver Star was a member of GGEA, which had over the years supported its activities to enhance its operation.

“As a member of the GGEA we deemed it necessary to provide our products and services to the Association and support its important role of improving economic ties between Germany and Ghana,’’ he said.

He lauded efforts of GGEA to support the government’s industrialisation drive, adding that such cooperation was essential for development.

The President of GGEA, Mr Stephen Antwi in his remark praised Silver Star for the donation, stating that it would further improve the activities of the association.

“We value the membership of SSAL and believe that this donation will not only enhance our operations but also enable us to attest to the durability and quality of SSAL’s products and services., “ he said.

Mr. Antwi further pledged the commitment of GGEA to help bring more investors from Germany to partner with Ghanaian businesses to develop the country.



